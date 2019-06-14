Rocket-Miner to Cut Back Publication to Twice a Week

ROCK SPRINGS — APG Media of the Rockies, the owner of the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner newspaper, has announced that the publication will now come out twice a week beginning July 17.

APG Regional President Rory Palm said the paper will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesdays and Saturdays after the transition takes place.

This news comes on the heels of a report by SweetwaterNOW yesterday that the Rocket-Miner would no longer be offering home delivery service as of July 13.

Palm said in a statement that the paper has had a tough time filling carrier routes over the past several years, “and it’s very important that our readers in Rock Springs continue to have consistent and timely delivery of their newspaper.”

The paper will now be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, and printed in Cheyenne at the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle press.

The new in-county subscribers cost will be $95 per year. Current subscribers will have the remaining value of their subscription prorated to add additional length to offset the decrease in printing days, according to Palm.