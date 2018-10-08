Rolling Green Country Club and GRHS Golf Program Receive Donations from Soda Ash Open

GREEN RIVER– The 6-50 Club celebrated its 45th anniversary and annual Soda Ash Open golf tournament at Rolling Green Country Club on July 10, 2018.

The club is comprised of members from each of the Trona Industry logistical groups, along with their supporting railroad and transportation partners.

This year the club raised enough money that they were able to make two separate $1,000 donations.

$1,000 was donated to RGCC to help with course improvements and $1,000 to the Green River High School golf program.

The Green River spring golf season starts March 25, 2019. They are looking forward to expanding their junior program and camps.

If you have a student athlete interested in Spring or Fall golf, please contact Coach Eyre at eyrek@swcsd2.org.