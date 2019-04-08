Roosevelt Fire Recovery Fund Call for Applications

SUBLETTE COUNTY– Thanks to the generosity of many donors, and spurred by the matching challenge issued by Foster & Lynn Friess, the Roosevelt Fire Disaster Recovery Fund has received $410,862.19 as of March 25, 2019.

Donations have come in from hundreds of donors from across the country, from individuals and groups, and we are grateful for them all. The Lions of Wyoming Foundation receives and processes all contributions and then forwards them to the Pinedale Lions Club for distribution.

If you would like to make a donation to help support Roosevelt Fire victims, checks may be made out to the Lions of Wyoming Foundation and sent to 224 Talon Court, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Please indicate “Roosevelt Fire” in the memo line. Tax letters will be sent to all donors.

To date, the Roosevelt Fire Fund Distribution Committee has made two rounds of distributions to individuals/families that suffered losses in the fire for a total of $126,294.57. In addition to this, a one-time distribution was made to the Hoback Ranches Service and Improvement District in the amount of $100,000 in support of mitigation and recovery efforts focused on core community infrastructure that will help ensure the safety of people in the impacted areas and allow people to access their properties to clear debris and begin the rebuilding process. The remaining funds are anticipated for distribution to individuals/families.

Depending on the snow melt, thaw cycle, and the location of properties, it is expected that many people will not able to access their properties until June. Only at this point will many be able to assess the damage, get estimates for the necessary work, discuss their losses with their insurance companies, and begin the work of recovery. However, the Distribution Committee also recognizes that there are many with more immediate needs that did not apply in the first two rounds of distributions, or their needs were not fully met.

Applications

With both the immediate and longer term needs in mind, the Roosevelt Fire Fund Distribution Committee will begin accepting applications for financial assistance immediately and will meet monthly to make distributions on a rolling basis, with the first distribution planned for May and the final distribution planned for August or September.

Those impacted by the Roosevelt Fire and in need of financial assistance are invited to submit an application, available at the Bondurant Post Office and online here:

Guidelines: http://bit.ly/roosevelt-guidelines

Print Form Application: http://bit.ly/roosevelt-print-application-3

Electronic Form Application: http://bit.ly/roosevelt-e-application-3

If you have submitted applications previously and your full request was not met, your application will be included in ongoing consideration unless we hear that you would like your application withdrawn. If you would like to submit a new application with updated information you are welcome to do this as well.

The Roosevelt Fire Disaster Recovery Fund Committee can be reached at rooseveltfirerecoveryfund@gmail.com.

St. John’s Episcopal Church has funds available for any and all impacted by the Roosevelt Fire who would benefit from professional counseling or therapy. Please contact Rev. Brian Nystrom at St. John’s Church in Jackson at 307-733-2603. High Country Behavioral Health in Pinedale provides counseling and will work with those in the Pinedale or Marbleton area. Please contact Sarah Hixson at 307-367-2111.