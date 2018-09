SUBLETTE COUNTY, WYO – The arrival of yesterday’s cold front and associated winds made for miserable conditions on the Roosevelt Fire.

Tony DeMasters and his Type 1 team officially assumed command of the monster fire today at 6am. He’s got a fight on his hands. Roosevelt is estimated at 48,348 acres with 22% containment. There are 800 personnel assigned to the fire.

