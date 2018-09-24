This Week at the Rock Springs Chamber: September 24

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce strives to promote the Community, stimulate the local economy, provide networking and business contacts, represent business to government and take political action.
OCTOBER LUNCHEON
Date: October 8, 2018
Time: Noon
Where: Holiday Inn-Ballroom
Presenters:
Jenissa Meredith: Sweetwater County Lodging Tax
Matt Dillon: Ray Lavato Recycling Center Update
Ron Wild: WWDC Council Member, Wyoming Workforce Development Council Next Gen Sector Partnerships Project
RSVP NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 4TH
Free lunch is included with paid admission.
2019 CHAMBER TRIP
We are excited to announce our next Chamber Trip, an 9-day tour of Venice & The Italian Lakes featuring 3 nights in Venice-Mestre & 4 nights in Lake Como, starting March 26, 2019!
SIGN UP NOW
Space is limited. Spots will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis, so don’t wait!
A $500 deposit is required to reserve a spot.
TRIP HIGHLIGHTS
3 Nights | Venice-Mestre
4 Nights | Lake Como
Verona
Verona Arena
Venice
Venice Gondola Ride
St. Marks Basillica
Milan City Tour
Duomo di Milano
Lake Como Cruise
Bellagio
Lugano, Switzerland
Monte Bre Cable Car
Stresa [Optional]
MEET THE STAFF
RICK LEE
CEO
KAYLA MCDONALD
Business Development Manager
TAMMY VALDEZ
Business Development Assistant
KAYLEE HUGHES
Communications Director
MEG TORENSEN
Membership Director
AMY JOKEL
Finance Director
DAVID FREEMAN
Delivery Specialist