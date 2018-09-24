This Week at the Rock Springs Chamber: September 24

By
Kaylee Hughes
-
40
Views

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce strives to promote the Community, stimulate the local economy, provide networking and business contacts, represent business to government and take political action.

OCTOBER LUNCHEON

Date: October 8, 2018
Time: Noon
Where: Holiday Inn-Ballroom

Presenters:
Jenissa Meredith: Sweetwater County Lodging Tax
Matt Dillon: Ray Lavato Recycling Center Update
Ron Wild: WWDC Council Member, Wyoming Workforce Development Council Next Gen Sector Partnerships Project

RSVP NOW

RSVP NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 4TH
Free lunch is included with paid admission.

RIBBON CUTTINGS

Help us welcome businesses to the community by attending a ribbon cutting!

  • Waddell & Reed – Ken Fortuna & Shane Niederer
    Date: September 27, 2018
    Time: 6:00pm
    Location: 2515 Foothill Blvd. (Inside Rocky Mountain Bank)
  • Sweetwater Against Trafficking
    Date: October 4, 2018
    Time: 5:30pm
    Location: WWCC – Green River Campus

CURRENT TICKET SALES

The Rock Springs Chamber sells tickets for numerous community events. Check out what tickets we are currently selling!

TICKET SALES

2019 CHAMBER TRIP

We are excited to announce our next Chamber Trip, an 9-day tour of Venice & The Italian Lakes featuring 3 nights in Venice-Mestre & 4 nights in Lake Como, starting March 26, 2019! 

SIGN UP NOW

Space is limited. Spots will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis, so don’t wait!
A $500 deposit is required to reserve a spot.

REGISTRATION INFO

TRIP HIGHLIGHTS

3 Nights | Venice-Mestre
4 Nights | Lake Como
Verona
Verona Arena
Venice

Venice Gondola Ride
St. Marks Basillica
Milan City Tour
Duomo di Milano
Lake Como Cruise

Bellagio
Lugano, Switzerland
Monte Bre Cable Car
Stresa [Optional]

WHY JOIN THE CHAMBER?

Gain A Voice In The Community

The local chamber is part of the machinery that makes your community what it is. It is one of the major engines of change and a good starting point of influence for issues affecting your town.

Create Networking Opportunities

Chambers have numerous committees and serving on one of them provides numerous networking opportunities as well as professional leadership development. You can build your business while promoting developments of keen interest to local businesses and the community at large.

Increase Visibility

As a new member of the chamber, you may be listed in the chamber e-newsletter, on Facebook and may be highlighted in other chamber publications. You also can grow your business by advertising with the chamber and sponsoring events.

Chamber Events & Programs

Chamber events and programs provide members with great opportunities to get to know new people and expand their prospect base. Chamber events are innovative and fun ways to help members meet potential customers, clients and vendors.

Bring Credibility To Your Business

You can increase positive perception among consumers and business owners when you’re identified as a member of a chamber of commerce. If you make it known that your product or service makes great client or employee gifts, you could wind up with a very nice flow of business from your fellow members.

Customer Referrals

Every day, your local chamber receives calls from individuals and businesses looking for potential vendors, and chamber members are always prioritized in any referrals.

JOIN NOW

MEET THE STAFF

RICK LEE
CEO

KAYLA MCDONALD
Business Development Manager

TAMMY VALDEZ
Business Development Assistant

KAYLEE HUGHES
Communications Director

MEG TORENSEN
Membership Director

AMY JOKEL
Finance Director

DAVID FREEMAN
Delivery Specialist

OUR OFFICE

ROCK SPRINGS CHAMBER
1897 Dewar Drive
Rock Springs, WY 82901

307-362-3771

