Rock Springs High School Announces 2019 Homecoming Royalty

ROCK SPRINGS — Homecoming festivities got underway this week at Rock Springs High School with the annual parade yesterday afternoon followed by the bonfire last night.

The Homecoming Royalty was formally announced last night as seniors Braxton Patterson and Bradlie Hunsaker were voted by their classmates to be King and Queen.

The remaining Homecoming Royalty attendees by class are as follows:

Class of 2020 Attendants: Alexa Fuja and Chase Petty

Class of 2021 Attendants: Briannyn Stauffer and Avery O’Brien

Class of 2022 Attendants: Yesenia Vicencio and Jaciel Granados

Class of 2023 Attendants: Bailey Cox and Hudson Garner

The remainder of the Homecoming schedule features the football game Friday night as Rock Springs faces Campbell County with kickoff at 6 p.m. The Homecoming Dance will take place in the Rock Springs High School auxiliary gym from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday night.