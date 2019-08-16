RSHS Cross Country | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Rock Springs High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the orange and black apparel.



RSHS CROSS COUNTRY OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Brad DeKrey



2018 Results: Both the Boys and Girls teams finished 6th at State

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“We have some experience on both sides coming back. It’s hard to tell where we’ll be sitting here today, but we should be able to at least match [last year].



Every year the weakness shows up at the state meet. It’s when the kids don’t do their homework, and homework for cross country is that summer mileage. If they don’t spend a lot of time on their feet then everybody who does end up flourishing at the end of the year. Those who don’t tend to fade. That will be our strength and/or our weakness.



We have a different paradigm this year. For the last five to seven years we’ve raced in Sheridan where we drop in elevation and the course, for the most part, is pretty flat. Now we go to Star Valley where the elevation is 3,000 feet higher and it’s a pretty tough course. That will be different for us in the sense that the best teams aren’t going to be the fastest teams. It doesn’t sound right, but it’s going to be the strong kids. The race might not go to the swiftest but the strongest.



We have that for the next two years so our training is going to be different too. We’ll have to do more long hills. On our easy days they are going to have to include a lot more hills. We are fortunate in Rock Springs to have a lot of hills.”











RISING STARS

GIRLS Shaunti Longfellow

Hannah Schuler

Erin Poyer BOYS Jayson Caudell

Gabe Villalobos

Taden Morrell

MY THOUGHTS

Last year the Rock Springs cross country team had several mishaps going into the state race. Jayson Caudell’s shoe coming off and eligibility issues played a big factor in the sixth-place finish for both the boys and girls teams.



The past is the past for the Tigers cross country team and this year brings with it a few questions to be answered. A handful of new runners have joined the team and could bring some help in moving the team towards the top of the state race.



This year is also the first season in quite some time that the state race will be ran in Star Valley instead of Sheridan. Unlike other sports, cross country can focus on preparing for the state competition. As DeKrey pointed out, the strongest will more than likely be the ones who take home this year’s title. It’s hard to say how teams, specifically Rock Springs, will respond to the new course. But it will be completely different from what previous races in Sheridan have been.



Competitions throughout the season will hopefully give us answers to these unknown questions before the race in Star Valley in late October. A big story for this season will be how the Tigers bounce back from last year’s adversity.







2019 RSHS CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 📅

08/23 – Mini Camp @ Bear Lake, UT – 4:00 p.m.

08/30 – Weber State Invite @ Ogden, UT – TBA

09/07 – Cardinal Classic @ Soda Springs, ID – TBA

09/13 – Pre-State @ Afton, WY – TBA

09/20-21 – Bob Firman @ Boise, ID – TBA

09/27 – @ Park City, UT – TBA

10/04 – TBD

10/11 – Rock Springs Invite – TBA

10/18 – WWAC Regional – TBA

10/26 – Wyoming Cross Country Championships @ Afton, WY – TBA

