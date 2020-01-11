RSHS Earns Second Place in Home Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers hosted its second home meet of the year. The Rock Springs Invite welcomed nearby schools including Green River, Evanston, Kemmerer and Lyman. The Tigers’ second place finish saw 255 team points, just four more points than Evanston who placed third.

Rock Springs had one first place finisher. Kyler Maedche earned the first place finish in the 500 yard freestyle.

The Tigers head to Evanston on Saturday, January 11 for their next competition.

For full results from the meet, please click below.