RSHS Girls Swimming and Diving Competes at Laramie Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School swimming and diving team spent Friday and Saturday, October 12 and 13 in Laramie for the Laramie Pre-Invite and Invitational.

The Lady Tigers finished the Laramie Invitational in 12th place. There were a total of 19 teams at the meet.



Check out the Lady Tigers’ results below.

200 Yard Medley Relay

15. RSHS A- Laura Parker, Kia Comstock, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher 2:10.77

29. RSHS B- Holly Haselhuhn, Kiley Walker, Bailey Blalock, Kodee Mann 2:27.14



200 Yard Freestyle

19. Payton Miller 2:15.45

21. Chloe Butcher 2:17.15

36. Holly Haselhuhn 2:23.76



50 Yard Freestyle

42. Laura Parker 28.64

47. Kia Comstock 29.16

49. Leah Moser 29.25

62. Kiley Walker 30.49

78. Kodee Mann 32.06

81. Bailey Blalock 32.34



1 Meter Diving

10. Enshawntae Rall 250.20

12. Meghan Vasa 247.60

14. Alison Jensen 222.40



100 Yard Freestyle

19. Chloe Butcher 1:01.82

48. Leah Moser 1:08.52

60. Kodee Mann 1:13.43

64. Bailey Blalock 1:15.82

68. Celeste Keelin 1:18.42



500 Yard Freestyle

8. Payton Miller 5:58.96

15. Holly Haselhuhn 6:11.83



200 Yard Freestyle Relay

21. RSHS A- Kia Comstock, Holly Haselhuhn, Kiley Walker, Leah Moser 2:01.24

29. RSHS B- Enshawntae Rall, Alison Jensen, Bailey Blalock, Kodee Mann 2:11.94



100 Yard Backstroke

12. Laura Parker 1:09.17

100 Yard Breaststroke

22. Kiley Walker 1:22.94

25. Kia Comstock 1:25.95



400 Yard Freestyle Relay

13. RSHS A- Chloe Butcher, Holly Haselhuhn, Laura Parker, Payton Miller 4:19.69

Team Scores

Laramie 548 Green River 386 Cheyenne Central 371 Campbell County 327 Sheridan 307 Lander 215 Kelly Walsh 174.5 Thunder Basin 174 Lyman 170.5 Cheyenne South 135 Worland 132 Rock Springs 115 Kemmerer 91 Douglas 82 Newcastle 64 Natrona 55 Evanston 48 Rawlins 45 Cheyenne East 35

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will compete at the 4A West Regional meet at Kelly Walsh on Friday and Saturday, October 19 and 20.