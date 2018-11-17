RSHS’ Kia Comstock Inks on Fall Signing Day With CSU-Pueblo

ROCK SPRINGS — High School student-athletes around the country participated in Fall Signing Day earlier this week.

Rock Springs High School student-athlete, Kia Comstock, committed her talents to Colorado State University-Pueblo to play on the Women’s soccer team.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Along with many high school athletes who inked agreements to play at the next level, Comstock looks forward to the opportunity to continue her athletic career with the ThunderWolves.

“It means a lot to me to be playing at the next level,” Comstock said. “It shows me that my hard work and long hours have paid off.”

The RSHS Senior humbly acknowledged that it wasn’t only her efforts that helped her to get where she is, but a group effort of many significant others in her life. Among that group included her mother and brother.

“My mom has been my coach and pushed me at practice and helped me give 100 percent all the time. She made sure that I was loving what I was doing,” Comstock said. “My brother has also helped me by challenging me and making me competitive.”

With her last soccer season as a Tiger and with CSU-Pueblo awaiting her arrival, Comstock hopes to only get better from here on out.

“I want to be able to take girls one on one more and be confident with that. I also want to improve my first touch and moving off and on the ball,” Comstock said.

Comstock finished with 4 individual goals and 5 individual assists in 2017-18 season.