RSHS Marching Band Earns Superior Rating at State; GRHS Earns Excellent

CASPER– The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School marching bands competed at the Wyoming High School State Marching Festival this past weekend in Casper.

The WHSAA State Marching Festival was held at the Casper Events Center Saturday evening.

The Rock Springs Tiger Marching Band earned a superior rating with a caption award for outstanding marching. This marks the Tiger Marching Band’s fifth consecutive superior rating. The Tiger Marching Band is directed by Brian Redmond.

Redmond said this group of kids has shown a lot of growth over the season.

“More than anything, I’m proud of the growth that the group had this year. Going back to our first performances of the year, this group has made tremendous progress. No matter the rating, I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts to get better every day.

The Green River Wolves Marching Band earned an excellent rating. The Wolves Marching Band is directed by Quinn Kalinski.

Earlier this year, Kalinski praised the band’s leaders, calling them the best group of leaders he had directed at GRHS. Learning how to march is much like learning a sport, Kalinski said. Hours upon hours of practicing marching goes into earning an excellent rating at the state festival, and the GRHS band has been working since August to get to this point.

The bands at the state festival are rated from 1 to 5: 1- superior, 2-excellent, 3- good, 4- fair, and 5- poor.