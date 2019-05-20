RSHS Student Receives Scholarship Following Internship at Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS– Parker Allen, a Rock Springs High School graduating senior, had a successful semester as an intern for the Rock Springs Broadway Theater.

Bernadine Craft, Director of Sweetwater BOCES, presented a check to Allen and conveyed her gratitude for the services he provided to the theater.

Allen expressed his appreciation for the opportunity he received through Sweetwater BOCES.

“I learned a great deal about many theater operations, I really enjoyed the hands-on experience,” Allen said. “It was truly priceless.”

Maria Mortensen, Chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), was in attendance when the check was presented to Allen.

“Allen is the third student to receive this scholarship,” Mortensen pointed out.