RSHS Tennis | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Rock Springs High School fall sports season is just around the corner, which means it’s almost time to break out the orange and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 fall sports season at RSHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



See you in the stands. Go Tigers!



RSHS TENNIS OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Darin Anderson



2018 Results: Boys finished 16th at state, Girls finished 11th at state.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“Our boys will be bringing a lot of experience back. Our girls not as much.



From an athletic standpoint, I’m really excited about our girls because we have a lot of skilled athletes. I have done a lot of professional development in tennis. I’ve been able to figure out tennis strategy and get a better handle on tennis strategy. Instead of just telling them to get it back over we’re going to try and “run plays” for lack of a better term.



I’m looking forward to getting my athletes in athletic situations where they can do something with the ball. I’m really excited to mesh that with my philosophy. I want to do an attacking philosophy. It’s kind of like a full-court press for tennis. We want to try and get a big serve and then come in behind it and put away points early instead of waiting and getting into a slugfest.



I want tennis to not be an outlier sport here. I want it to be one where we get a student section. Creating a little buzz that’s what I want.”

RISING STARS

GIRLS Rachel Shuler

Aislyn Pecolar BOYS Kyler Van Valenburg

Kaeden Hanson

MY THOUGHTS

The Rock Springs Tigers tennis team has a handful of interesting stories going into the 2019 season.



Head Coach Darin Anderson heads into his third year over the tennis squad and remains confident and optimistic in his goals and improvements to his team this year which should yield an improved finish at the state tournament.



The girls team appears to have a lot of question marks and it will more than likely be a season of learning and developing. One interesting aspect for the Lady Tigers is a few new players that feature athletic, tall bodies. Rock Springs welcomes several girls basketball players to the tennis court for the first time who have familiar footwork and raw athletic talent.

The strength for the Tigers this year is the boys team which returns a handful of experienced varsity players. To name a few, Kyler Van Valkenburg, Kaeden Hanson, Nico Woolsey, Bradyn Conover, and Zack Smith all return to the nets with a great deal of varsity experience.



Anderson will bring on a new assistant coach in Ramiro Candelaria who is also the head girls basketball coach. With stable relationships already in place, positive results on the court are more realistic. Anderson also looks to turn his tennis team into a more aggressive, attacking type of team.



2019 RSHS TENNIS SCHEDULE 📅

August 17 – @ Jackson

August 20 – @ Cody and Powell

August 24 – @ Torrington – Regional Match

August 29 – @ Green River

August 30 – vs Kelly Walsh and Natrona

August 31 @ Kelly Walsh JV Tournament

August 31 @ Rawlins – Regional Match

September 5 – vs Green River – Regional Match

September 7 – @ Laramie – Regional Match

Sept 12 – RS JV Invite

Sept 13 – vs South – Regional Match

Sept 14 – vs Central and East – Regional Matches

Sept 14 – @ Laramie JV Invite

September 20-21 – Regionals at Cheyenne

September 26-28 – State at Gillette

