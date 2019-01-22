RSHS vs. Riverton Basketball Games Rescheduled

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School vs. Riverton boys and girls basketball games have been rescheduled for the second time due to inclement weather and poor travel conditions.

The conference games are rescheduled for Tuesday February 12 at Rock Springs.

The games were initially scheduled for Friday, January 18, but due to weather were rescheduled for Tuesday, January 22.

Girls JV will play at 3 pm, with boys JV playing at 4:30 pm. Girls varsity will play at 6 pm, with the boys varsity taking the court at 7 pm. All games will be played at the RSHS gymnasium.