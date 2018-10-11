RSHS Wins Dual Swim Meet Against Evanston

ROCK SPRINGS — The Lady Tigers’ swim team hosted the visiting Evanston Red Devils on Wednesday night.

RSHS placed first in eight out of the 12 events which would be more than enough to give them the victory against the Red Devils.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Check out the Lady Tigers’ complete results below.

RSHS GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING RESULTS 10/10

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. RSHS A- A. Robinson-Kim, K. Comstock, P. Miller, C. Butcher 2:07.54

3. RSHS B- H. Haselhuhn, K. Walker, B. Blalock, E. Rall 2:27.18

200 Yard Freestyle

2. P. Miller 2:15.10

3. H. Haselhuhn 2:22.60

5. K. Brown 2:45.11

6. C. Keelin 2:57.48

8. J. Bauman 3:00.45

200 Yard IM

2. C. Butcher 2:36.02

3. L. Parker 2:40.63

5. K. Walker 2:46.39

50 Yard Freestyle

1. K. Comstock 28.21

2. L. Moser 29.14

4. K. Mann 31.67

7. B. Blalock 32.30

8. M. Pankowski 35.77

9. K. Hill 37.03

Girls 1 Meter Diving

1. E. Rall 319.55

2. M. Ruiz 319.20

3. M. Vasa 316.60

4. A. Jensen 242.80

100 Yard Butterfly

1. A. Robinson-Kim 1:04.46

4. B. Blalock 1:33.23

5. K. Brown 1:33.72

100 Yard Freestyle

2. C. Butcher 1:02.02

3. L. Moser 1:08.38

5. K. Mann 1:12.76

500 Yard Freestyle

1. P. Miller 6:01.00

3. H. Haselhuhn 6:10.45

6. C. Keelin 7:59.69

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. RSHS A- K. Comstock, L. Moser, K. Walker, H. Haselhuhn 1:59.31

4. RSHS B- K. Mann, B. Blalock, A. Jensen, E. Rall 2:11.75

100 Yard Backstroke

1. A. Robinson-Kim 1:01.48

3. L. Parker 1:11.94

5. K. Hill 1:39.65

6. J. Bauman 1:45.75

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. K. Walker 1:23.42

2. K. Comstock 1:26.25

3. M Pankowski 1:42.45

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. RSHS A- A. Robinson-Kim, P. Miller, L. Parker, C. Butcher 4:08.83

3. RSHS B- K. Brown, J. Bauman, K. Hill, K. Mann 5:22.09

TEAM SCORES