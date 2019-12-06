RSHS Wrestling | 2019 Preview

The 2019-20 Rock Springs High School winter sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the orange and black apparel.



RSHS WRESTLING OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Brad Profaizer



2018 Results: Finished 5th at the 4A state wrestling tournament.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“We have a great group of kids coming back this year. Our strength is that we have a lot of returning letter winners and wrestlers who went to the state tournament and were placers. We don’t have a lot of inexperience. We’ve got a lot of varsity guys and they know what to expect.

One of our biggest weaknesses is that we have a lot of very good wrestlers who are bunched up in the middle weight classes. I hope once weight certification rolls around the kids will think about it and try to diet correctly. I would try to certify for the lowest weight possible.

We have a pretty good schedule. This year we were able to get into a very tough tournament down in Utah called the Rockwell Rumble. They’ll host over 60 teams. That’s going to be a big opportunity. I’m looking forward to our schedule and we are pretty excited about it.”



RISING STARS

Zack Vasquez

Cash Christensen

AJ Kelly

Garrett Fletcher



MY THOUGHTS

Taking the next step is the focus for the Rock Springs wrestling squad.

Rock Springs brings back a wealth of experience to the 2019-20 wrestling season. Although they lost a strong senior class to graduation, the team welcomes back numerous state and regional qualifiers and placers. The Tigers pose to have another successful season in their sights.

In 2018, illness plagued the team and was a major obstacle for Rock Springs to overcome. Despite finishing fifth in the state tournament, the team was half a point out of fourth place and not far off from second and third place.

You can expect the Tigers to be another top team in 4A this year that has the postseason experience and talent. Head coach Brad Profaizer expected last year’s team to make it to the trophy rounds of the state tournament, however, the Tigers ultimately fell short. Bringing home some hardware this year will be the true test for this year’s team.

Rock Springs has a favorable schedule that will prepare them for the regional and state tournament. There’s no doubt that the Tigers will get a chance to pounce upon some of the best wrestlers in nearby states. They will get a great deal of competitive wrestling under their belts before competing for a state title.



2019 RSHS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 📅

*Bold indicates home event 08/30 – @ Sheridan High School – 6:00 p.m.

12/10 – Vernal High School – 5:00 p.m.

12/13-14 – Evanston Invite – TBA

12/17 – Star Valley High School – 5:00 p.m.

12/20-21 – Big Horn Duals – TBA

01/03-04 – Thoman Invite – TBA

01/10-11 – Tournament of Champions – TBA

01/14 – Riverton High School – 5:00 p.m.

01/17-18 – Rockwell Rumble – TBA

01/22 – Evanston High School – 5:00 p.m.

01/31-02/02 – Ron Thon Tournament – TBA

02/05 – Mountain View/Lyman – TBA

02/08-09 – Conference Duals – TBA

02/13 – Green River High School – 5:00 p.m. 02/21-22 – Regionals – TBA

02/28-29 – State Tournament – TBA

