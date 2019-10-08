RSPD Investigating Death of 48-Year-Old Man from Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot

ROCK SPRINGS– According to the Rock Springs Police Department, officers are investigating the death of a 48-year-old male after responding to a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Polk Street and Monroe Drive regarding a domestic disturbance on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at approximately.

When officers arrived, a gunshot was heard. Officers found the male subject deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. The case is still under investigation.

