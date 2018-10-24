Sample Ballot Now Available for General Election

GREEN RIVER — With the 2018 general election now less than two weeks away, the Sweetwater County Clerk has issued a sample ballot available to constituents.

Click here to view the sample ballot.

If you’re not sure where you need to go to vote, here is a list of the polling precincts and their corresponding locations.

This map shows you the House/Senate districts and precincts you’ll be voting in.

These diagrams display the voter precincts and ward maps for Rock Springs and Green River.

If you are unable to make it to the polls on November 6, an absentee ballot registration form and rules for voting absentee can be found here. Absentee ballots must be received by November 5 in order to be counted.

For an in-depth look at all the candidates, please visit our Election 2018 page here on SweetwaterNOW.