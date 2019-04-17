Schedule Your Trash Pick-Up During Rock Springs’ City Clean-Up Week in May

The Bi-Annual City Trash Pick-Up is back this year during City Clean-Up week, May 20th-24th.

Schedule a pick-up of rubbish, old appliances, furniture, tree limbs,
yard waste, etc.!

PLEASE DO NOT INCLUDE:

  • Paint
  • Liquid waste
  • Hazardous chemicals
  • Batteries
  • Tires
  • Air conditioners
  • Refrigerators

Please call Cathy Greene at City Hall
to schedule your pick-up.

📞 (307) 352-1540

Debris must be placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on your scheduled day. Our crews are not authorized to enter private property.

  • All small items must be bagged or boxed.
  • Tree limbs, scrap lumber, pipe, rebar, etc. should be tied into bundles.

