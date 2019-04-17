Schedule Your Trash Pick-Up During Rock Springs’ City Clean-Up Week in May

The Bi-Annual City Trash Pick-Up is back this year during City Clean-Up week, May 20th-24th.
PLEASE DO NOT INCLUDE:
- Paint
- Liquid waste
- Hazardous chemicals
- Batteries
- Tires
- Air conditioners
- Refrigerators
Debris must be placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on your scheduled day. Our crews are not authorized to enter private property.
- All small items must be bagged or boxed.
- Tree limbs, scrap lumber, pipe, rebar, etc. should be tied into bundles.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.