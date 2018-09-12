Second Annual Jason Crompton Memorial Run Set For Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — The 2nd Annual Jason Crompton Memorial Run/Walk takes place this Saturday, September 15th beginning at 3 p.m.

The run/walk will begin at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Splash Park.

The 5K run/walk will be followed by a kids’ duathlon for age groups 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Helmets are required for all children.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The event will also feature the band WY5 performing and Neurotic Dogs and Chill Out Ice Cream will be selling food at the event.

The 5K run/walk is open to all ages and is $20 to register. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City.