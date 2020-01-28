Seeing 2020 in Good Health

Castle Rock Medical Center Health Fair 2020

Saturday, February 29

Green River, WY

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

It’s time for our Annual Health Fair. There are two convenient ways to get your lab testing done:

WALK-IN:



Mon-Fri, 8:00 am–5:00 pm

February 3 – 21 OR MAKE AN APPOINTMENT:



Fridays, February 7 and 14

6:30 am – 7:45 am



Saturdays, February 8 and 15

6:30 am – 9 am Call (307) 872-4590 to schedule!

Here are three benefits of participating in Castle Rock Medical Center’s Annual Health Fair: Discounted Lab Testing: We all know healthcare can be expensive, which may lead to many of us holding off on getting necessary screenings. All screenings offered at the Health Fair are offered at discounted prices. Some of the tests include a General Health Screen, TSH, PSA, Testosterone, Vitamin D, and a Bone Mineral Density.

Disease Prevention: Bloodwork can help detect health issues even if you are not having symptoms. Castle Rock Medical Center Providers will be available the day of the Health Fair to discuss your results.

Health Education: The Annual Health Fair offers an opportunity for patients to see and visit with other healthcare providers that are available in our community.

