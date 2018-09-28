Smith’s Taking Donations for Firefighters

GREEN RIVER– The Green River Smith’s Food and Drug is taking donations for the firefighters who are heroically fighting the Roosevelt Fire located near Bondurant, Wyoming.
The Roosevelt Fire began burning on Saturday, September 15th. Approximately 1,074 staff are currently working the fire.
Some suggested donations are:
- Trail mix
- Baby wipes, dude wipes
- Chapstick
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Deodorants
- Soaps
- Granola bars
- Protein bars
- Water
- Juice
- Gum, mints
- Hand sanitizer
- Jerky
- Socks
- Snacks (no chocolate)
