Snow Removal Requirements Issued by Police Department

ROCK SPRINGS — As snow continues to blanket southwest Wyoming the Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind residents of some requirements concerning snow

removal.

According to Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco:

1. It is the duty of the occupant (owner if premises are not occupied) to keep

sidewalks in front of business and residence premises free from

accumulation of snow and to remove same with reasonable dispatch.

2. Snow and ice shall not be removed from private property into a public right-

of-way to the extent possible.

3. Snow and ice may be moved to clear parking slots in front of premises but

storm drains, intersections, driveway and travel ways may not be impeded.

The Rock Springs Police Department encourages all to be “good neighbors” and

attempt to assist our elderly and disabled residents in keeping sidewalks clear for

pedestrian traffic.

Reference Rock Springs City Ordinance 6-114/Cleaning Sidewalks.