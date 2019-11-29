Snow with a High Near 38

Weather Story

Snow will spread across the area today into tonight. Windy conditions will develop in Big Horn, Johnson and Sweetwater Counties with blizzard conditions likely in Johnson County tonight and tomorrow. Expect difficult travel conditions, especially from later this afternoon through Saturday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 38. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow. Patchy fog before 10pm. Low around 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 20. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday

Cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.