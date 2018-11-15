Southwest Counseling Reminds You to Drive Safe This Thanksgiving Holiday

Thanksgiving weekend is the most traveled weekend in the United States.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known as “Blackout Wednesday”, which has been established as the biggest drinking night of the year.
In 2016, over the Thanksgiving weekend there were 126 alcohol-related vehicle crashes throughout the state of Wyoming.
Sweetwater County is ranked 3rd in the state for the highest number of alcohol-related vehicle crashes.
In 2016 throughout the county, there were 74 alcohol-related vehicle crashes.
Here are some tips if you plan on going out during the holiday weekend:
1. Designate a sober driver at the beginning of the night. (In 2017, there were 1012 DUI arrests just in Sweetwater County.)
2. If you do not have a sober driver, call a cab ahead of time.
