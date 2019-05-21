Southwest Region Nurses Bring Awareness to Suicide

SWEETWATER COUNTY– On May 11, the Southwest Region of the Wyoming Nurses Association began a daylong celebration by participating in run/walk to bring awareness to Suicide.

The money raised state wide will be donated to the American Suicide Prevention Foundation- Wyoming Chapter.

Region nurses and nursing students were hosted for brunch by the nurses and administration of Aspen Mountain Medical Center. The event included presentation of awards, door prizes and a raffle.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

ReaAnna Peltier, RN gave a great talk on mindfulness. She lead a short mindfulness session and then encouraged us each to find time each day to find our inner happiness and bring it forward throughout our day.

Western Wyoming Community College Nursing Students poster presentations were shared. Nurses attended from Uinta, Freemont and Sweetwater County, representing many facilities and practice venues.