Spend Your Saturday at the 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser!

Join the Fight Against Juvenile Diabetes at the 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser.
Assisting Sweetwater County Juvenile Diabetics since 2007.
The KD Foundation understands the financial burden that comes with a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis and we are committed to helping ease this burden. We are proud to provide hardship grants to assist these families with the cost of medical supplies or charges incurred with this diagnosis. We also offer scholarships for continuing education, registration fees to diabetes camps and free medical alert jewelry.
We are currently preparing for our 12th Annual Walk/Color Rush Fundraiser and BBQ. In 2018, over 1,000 participants walked/ran the streets of Rock Springs while being doused in bright–colored powder! (a color-free option is available.)
We believe there is great support in numbers and with your help we are able to keep this event and all of its life changing benefits running strong.
Event Details
When
Saturday, May 4th
11:00AM
Where
Coal Train Coffee Depot
501 South Main Street
The walk is around three miles and features a color rush or a non-color option if you’d prefer. Make sure to stick around for the BBQ taking place immediately afterward.
All participants will receive a t-shirt while supplies lasts!
Call 307-362-8040 for more information about the Walk & Color Rush.
