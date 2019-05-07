Spring Storm Will Affect Most of Wyoming For Next Few Days

ROCK SPRINGS – A spring storm in on its way to Wyoming today, and its likely to cause difficult travel conditions starting tomorrow and through Thursday.

Snow, rain and heavy fog is being forecast with the storm, particular along the higher elevations along Interstate 80. It will start on the western half of Wyoming, but by Thursday the entire state will be blanketed by the storm.

So brace yourself for another blast of winter weather, buckle up and be safe, and try to avoid travel along I-80 if at all possible over the next couple of days.

Here is the lastest Wyoming Department of Transportation Road Impact Forecast as of Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.