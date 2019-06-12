STAR Transit Provides Free Bus Tracking Mobile App for Rock Springs Riders

ROCK SPRINGS– STAR Transit, based out of Rock Springs, Wyoming, has announced the launch of a new mobile application to help riders track their buses on their smartphone or through the ridestartransit.com website on an interactive map.

The RouteShout 2.0 app can be downloaded on iPhone and Android devices at no cost from the Apple Store or Google Play.

The new tool is available today to STAR Transit riders and for the Blue and Red Routes. STAR Transit riders will now be able to more conveniently plan trips, reduce wait times at bus stops, and be notified of any schedule or route changes in real-time wherever they happen to be through their smartphone.

“STAR Transit is very excited to offer this tool to our riders,” Judy Owens, Director at STAR Transit said. “We want to provide all our route riders who rely on us every day with the latest transit technology, so they can get to work, appointments, and school on time. This helps riders better plan their day and helps us support them.”

In addition to being able to follow buses to see how far they are from a bus stop, riders can also use the “Locate Me” GPS function within RouteShout 2.0 to determine the closest bus stop and save favorite routes and stops for quick look-ups. Service may be affected when emergencies, route changes, or weather conditions occur.

The RouteShout 2.0 traveler information system is provided by Routematch Software, and Atlanta-based transit technology company that works extensively with transit agencies.