Start Planning for the Pinedale Half Marathon 10K & Family Fun Run

The 16th Annual Pinedale Half Marathon & 10K will take place 70 miles South of Jackson Hole at the base ​of the Wind River and Wyoming Mountain Range on September 28th, 2019.

The event is fun for the whole family and includes a FREE 1-mile Family Fun Run.

Child care options will also be available by the Pinedale Aquatic Center.

Event Preregistration: $30; On-site Registration: $50

BBQ

A FREE community BBQ will be served post race in partnership with our local Lion’s Club.

About the Wind Rivers

Pinedale is located in western Wyoming approximately 70 miles south of Jackson Hole, Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. We are located at the base of the Wind River and Wyoming Mountain Ranges, at the headwaters of the Green River and on the west side of the Continental Divide in the Rocky Mountains. Known for its rugged mountain terrain and numerous lakes and gorgeous scenery, this western Wyoming town opens its arms to runners each year for the Pinedale Half Marathon, 10K and 1-Mile race, which take runners & walkers of all ages from the center of downtown to the banks of Fremont Lake.





Race Information Race Bag Pick Up at Wind River Brew Pub

Friday, September 27th: 4PM-7PM

​ 1/2 Marathon Race Check In and Late Race Bag Pick Up:

Saturday, September 28th at Rendezvous Pointe: 7AM



Race Route

1/2 marathon runners & walkers will start in town and head towards Fremont Lake in an out-and-back race. 10k racers will start near Fremont Lake and run or walk into town. 10k racers will board buses at Rendezvous Pointe and will be taken up to the starting line to begin the race. The 1 mile fun run/walk will take place in town starting at Rendezvous Pointe.

High Altitude Event

If you are from out of town & planning on participating, please be ready for a high-altitude event. This 1/2 Marathon starts at an elevation of 7,175 feet above sea level and overall gains about 300 feet throughout the course of this event.

Sponsored in part by:





Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.