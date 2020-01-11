State Elected Officials Consider Grant to Rehabilitate First Security Bank

Wyoming — The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) will consider two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant requests during its Jan. 16 quarterly meeting at 8 a.m. in the Emerson Building at 2001 Capitol Avenue in Cheyenne.Board meeting materials are available for review here.

BRC GRANT APPLICATIONS

Business Council staff review each application, conduct site visits, or conference calls in the case of planning grants, and make presentations to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.

About the Program: The Wyoming Business Council administers the BRC grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the SLIB for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.

Community Readiness

The City of Rock Springs requests a $2,917,701 grant to rehabilitate the First Security Bank building to return it to productive use while retaining the city’s heritage. (Business Council board recommends funding as requested.)

Business Committed