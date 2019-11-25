Strong Winter Storm Moving into Wyoming Today and Through Tomorrow Morning

ROCK SPRINGS — If you’re Thanksgiving plans have you traveling through the Cowboy State this week, allow yourself plenty of time and make sure you’re properly prepared for high impact road conditions.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Road Impact Forecast is calling for a strong winter storm moving into Wyoming today and tomorrow creating difficult travel condition along Interstates 80 and 25.

Most of the heavy snow will fall along the southern, central and eastern portions of the state, but the snow amounts will made traveling a bit treacherous all week.

Remember to call 511 for the latest Wyoming road conditions, or check the WYDOT website for updates reports throughout the day.