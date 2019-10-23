Students Participate in Life R U Ready? Life Simulation

ROCK SPRINGS — Seventh and ninth grade students from area schools got the opportunity to participate in a life simulation at the Sweetwater Events Complex October 21-23.

The health fair is put on by Life R U Ready? Sweetwater County. The program is, “Designed to increase awareness of the consequences of the teen’s behavior, decrease motivation to participate in rick-taking behavior, and provide new opportunities for parent-teen communication.”

Local law enforcement, emergency responders and many other volunteers were on hand to help students learn about consequences of risk taking behavior. Scenarios and presentations included injury prevention and learning about potential legal and medical consequences of high risk behavior.

“The biggest thing the program does is open the communication between parents and kids,” Noel Cooper with Injury Prevention Resources told us. “Ask your kids what they saw today,” Cooper added.

Students find out what landing in a jail cell looks like.

Courtroom simulation.

Mortuary simulation.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper speaks with students.

We had to try the Seat Belt Convincer out for ourselves.