PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 17 to June 24.

Daniel Peden, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested June 20 for alleged domestic battery.

Jared Starkey, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on June 21 for alleged violation of a stalking order of protection.

Taylor Jensen, of Jackson, WY, was arrested June 23 for alleged minor in possession of alcohol.