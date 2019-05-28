Sublette County Arrest Report for May 20 to May 27

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 20 to May 27.

Sean Peterson, of Humble, TX, was arrested May 21 for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding.

April Jerup, of Bondurant, WY, was arrested May 26 for alleged DUI, no registration, no insurance, careless driving and failure to report an accident.

Dara Pasch, of Denver, CO, was arrested May 22 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, child restraint offense and speeding.

Zach Fortenberry, of Boulder, WY, was arrested May 25 for alleged DUI and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Dustin Stath, of Mills, WY, was arrested May 26 for for alleged DUI and speeding.

Rusty Wilsey, of Daniel, WY, was arrested May 21 for alleged DUI, expired registration and no insurance.

Scott Pospisil, of Casper, WY, was arrested May 21 on warrant for failure to pay.