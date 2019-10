PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 14 to October 21.

Lynn Reno, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 16 for alleged bond violation.

Parker Simpson, of Basalt, CO, was booked October 15 on a warrant for probation violation.

Wesley Hamrick, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 18 for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.