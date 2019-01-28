Sublette County Arrest Report From January 21 to January 28

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Center from January 21 to January 28.

Jesse Early, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested January 27 for alleged DUI.

Alonso Estrada-Arredondo, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested January 27 for alleged DUI, child endangerment, open container, no driver’s license and expired registration.

Justin Johnson, of Duluth, MN, was arrested January 25 for alleged DUI, open container and speeding.

Nevin Jovel, of Pinedale, WY, was booked on January 25 on a warrant for probation violation.

Armando Manzo, of Pinedale, WY was arrested January 24 for alleged minor in possession of alcohol.

Kamren Summers, of Marbleton, WY, was booked January 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marco Villalva-Aparicio, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested January 24 for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane of travel, and no insurance.

Paul Wilton, of Cora, WY, was arrested January 26 for alleged DUI and failure to maintain a lane of travel.