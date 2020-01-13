Sublette County Arrest Reports for January 6-13

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 6-13.

Gloria Lopez-Pena, of Pinedale, Wyo, was arrested on January 6 for alleged domestic assault.

Deborah Cope, of Lakewood, Colo., was arrested on January 9 on a warrant for an alleged probation violation.

Heidie Harrower, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on January 10 for allegedly driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Georgiana Leighanne, of Los Angeles, Calif., was arrested on January 9 for alleged stalking.

Eugenio Mata-Estrada, of Pinedale, Wyo, was arrested on January 11 for allegedly driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane of travel, too fast for conditions, no driver’s license and open container.

Donald Burgess, of Salina, Utah, was arrested on January 12 for allegedly driving under the influence, open container, bond violation, driving on a suspended license and speeding.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.