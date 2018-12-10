Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Receives a Call of an Unresponsive Infant

SUBLETTE COUNTY– In the early hours of December 8, Sublette County Dispatch received an emergency call of an unresponsive infant.

Sublette County Deputies, and Sublette County EMS were dispatched to the scene immediately and arrived within minutes. Upon arrival EMS personnel began CPR and life saving measures for the infant.

Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful and the infant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the nature of the call, the investigation is ongoing, however no foul play is suspected at this time.