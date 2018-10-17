Sunny & Windy, with a High Near 53

The gradual warm-up continues today with even more sun. Expect drier and warmer conditions into the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 36. Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.