Weather Story

Mostly sunny today with breezy winds in the usual prone locations. There is some lingering morning snow in the west.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable..

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday

Snow likely before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

MLK Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.