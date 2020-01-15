Weather Story
Mostly sunny today with breezy winds in the usual prone locations. There is some lingering morning snow in the west.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable..
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Snow likely before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
MLK Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
