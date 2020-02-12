Sunny with a High Near 23

Weather Story

Light snow continues across much of the area today. Blowing and drifting snow is likely across northern Johnson County this morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.