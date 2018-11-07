Sunny with a High Near 36

Once again, periods of light snow over the northern and western mountains, with isolated to scattered snow showers across areas east of the Divide. Accumulations will be minor, with localized higher amounts.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West northwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 17. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 41.
