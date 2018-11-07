Once again, periods of light snow over the northern and western mountains, with isolated to scattered snow showers across areas east of the Divide. Accumulations will be minor, with localized higher amounts.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 17. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Monday Sunny, with a high near 35. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 41.