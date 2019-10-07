Windy and dry conditions today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Sweetwater County from noon today through Tuesday evening. The next winter system arrives Tuesday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday A chance of rain showers between noon and 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.