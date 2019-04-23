Expect a warmer and drier day across the area with mostly sunny skies. Some isolated showers are possible over the Yellowstone area. On Wednesday scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across northern and central Wyoming. Warm afternoon temperatures will continue through the work week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday
A chance of sprinkles after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Advertisement - Story continues below...