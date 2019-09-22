Detailed Forecast

Today Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Monday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.