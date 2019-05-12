Sunny with a High Near 71

This Mother’s Day will be mostly clear and warmer with just a light breeze. Warmer temperatures will continue until the end of the week. Also, each day this week, isolated showers and a chance of thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoons.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday  Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

