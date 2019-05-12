This Mother’s Day will be mostly clear and warmer with just a light breeze. Warmer temperatures will continue until the end of the week. Also, each day this week, isolated showers and a chance of thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoons.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
