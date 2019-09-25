Decreasing cloudiness over the north this morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, dry and mild today. A fire weather watch is in effect Thursday for portions of central and southern Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Rain showers likely before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.