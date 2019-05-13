Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will continue until the end of the week. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon in the north and west. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Advertisement - Story continues below...