Warm for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Advertisement - Story continues below...