Sunny with a High Near 75

Warm for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

